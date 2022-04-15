Ever wondered what you would look like bald?! Find out at our annual Brave the Shave fundraiser. Volunteers spend the weeks proceeding the event raising money by agreeing to shave their heads. Sign up to shave your head by clicking “join us” on our donation page, or sponsor one of our shavees by clicking on their participant’s name.



On the day of the event, join us at the Westside Research Park to cheer on our volunteers as they shave their heads!

