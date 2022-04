Please join us for our annual DNA celebration on April 22nd, 11-1 in the Baskin Engineering Courtyard! Activities will include:



- Welcome Address from Genomics Institute Scientific Director David Haussler

- Poster Session

- Strawberry DNA Extraction by WiSE

- Resource Fair

- Free ACTG T-Shirts for everyone who participates in our Double Human Helix Conga Line!



This is a fun, celebratory event geared toward anyone and everyone who is interested in learning about the science of DNA. Free and open to the public.

For more event information: https://genomics.ucsc.edu/calendar_event/d...