Please join us for our annual DNA celebration on April 22nd, 11-1 in the Baskin Engineering Courtyard! Activities will include:
- Welcome Address from Genomics Institute Scientific Director David Haussler
- Poster Session
- Strawberry DNA Extraction by WiSE
- Resource Fair
- Free ACTG T-Shirts for everyone who participates in our Double Human Helix Conga Line!
This is a fun, celebratory event geared toward anyone and everyone who is interested in learning about the science of DNA. Free and open to the public.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 4/22/2022
|DNA Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute
|Location Details
|
Baskin Engineering Courtyard
Engineering Loop
Santa Cruz, CA 95064
|
For more event information: https://genomics.ucsc.edu/calendar_event/d...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 15th, 2022 1:43 PM
