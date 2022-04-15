top
DNA Day
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 22
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorUC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute
Location Details
Baskin Engineering Courtyard

Engineering Loop
Santa Cruz, CA 95064
Please join us for our annual DNA celebration on April 22nd, 11-1 in the Baskin Engineering Courtyard! Activities will include:

- Welcome Address from Genomics Institute Scientific Director David Haussler
- Poster Session
- Strawberry DNA Extraction by WiSE
- Resource Fair
- Free ACTG T-Shirts for everyone who participates in our Double Human Helix Conga Line!

This is a fun, celebratory event geared toward anyone and everyone who is interested in learning about the science of DNA. Free and open to the public.
sm_dna-day-dance-1280x446.jpg
original image (1280x446)
For more event information: https://genomics.ucsc.edu/calendar_event/d...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 15th, 2022 1:43 PM
