In a historic show of collective concern and action, students, staff, and faculty at nine University of California campuses are rallying on #UCEarthDay to confront the UC’s complicity in contributing to the climate crisis and advocate a bold, just, and transformative #UCGreenNewDeal.



Despite nearly 10 years of the Carbon Neutrality Initiative, the UC continues to emit 1 million tonnes of carbon annually—a level that has remained constant for a decade as the UC chooses to offset its responsibility to truly decarbonize, by instead purchasing carbon offsets (aka pollution permits) that allow the UC to continue emitting business as usual.



We need serious solutions that meet the emergency of the climate crisis. We need a UC Green New Deal NOW! Join us this Earth Day (Fri., April 22nd) to call for real climate solutions at your campus and across the UC!



#UCEarthDay #CarbonFreeUC #NoMoreOffsets #UCGreenNewDealNOW For more event information: https://ucgreennewdealcoalition.net/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 14th, 2022 5:52 PM