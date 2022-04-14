top
UC-Wide Earth Day Climate Rally
Date Friday April 22
Time 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUC Green New Deal Coalition
Location Details
UC San Diego: 12:00 PM Geisel Library
UC Berkeley: 11:00 AM Upper Sproul
UC Santa Cruz: 12:15 PM Quarry Plaza
UC Irvine: 11:30 AM Flagpoles
UC Santa Barbara: 12:00 PM Stork Tower
UC Los Angeles: 11:30 AM Murphy Hall
UC Merced: 12:00 PM Kolligan Library
UC Riverside 12:00 PM Belltower
UC Davis 12:00 PM N. Steps, Mrak Hall
In a historic show of collective concern and action, students, staff, and faculty at nine University of California campuses are rallying on #UCEarthDay to confront the UC’s complicity in contributing to the climate crisis and advocate a bold, just, and transformative #UCGreenNewDeal.

Despite nearly 10 years of the Carbon Neutrality Initiative, the UC continues to emit 1 million tonnes of carbon annually—a level that has remained constant for a decade as the UC chooses to offset its responsibility to truly decarbonize, by instead purchasing carbon offsets (aka pollution permits) that allow the UC to continue emitting business as usual.

We need serious solutions that meet the emergency of the climate crisis. We need a UC Green New Deal NOW! Join us this Earth Day (Fri., April 22nd) to call for real climate solutions at your campus and across the UC!

#UCEarthDay #CarbonFreeUC #NoMoreOffsets #UCGreenNewDealNOW
For more event information: https://ucgreennewdealcoalition.net/

