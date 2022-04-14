On April 20, 1969, a group of activists, Berkeley residents, and idealistic Cal students took it upon themselves to take a blighted, empty lot next to the university campus and turn it into a public park. Our park, The Peoples Park, was born from a dream of free speech and common space in a turbulent time 53 years ago. It has been threatened and defended many times over the years.



Join us--activists, students, artists, musicians, travelers, and homeless people who believe in those ideals and PROTECT PEOPLES PARK on Sunday 24th, 2022 at our Anniversary Concert!



We rely on this free, green, and open space for the community, love, and healing we find here. We will continue to fight for that long-ago dream.



Line-Up:

Yukon/drummers • Free Speech speakers • Ed Monroe • Hali Hammer & Friends • Carol Denney • Michael Delacour/Suitcase Clinic • Joe Liesner – Food Not Bombs/Workers Community Kitchen • Driftwood Dave and Jorie • Dan Siegel • Evelie Posch • Yesica (homeless issues, civil lawsuit) • Russ (Copwatch) • Funky Nixons • Max Ventura/Diggers Song • Dayton Andrews (gentrification/anti-war activism) • Andrea Prichett • Marika Sage • Andrea Mallis (astrology of the Park) • Aidan Hill (State of the District) • Dapper Shindig Band (Stevie B) • Lynn Gottlieb/Berkeley Student Coop • Uromastyx For more event information: http://peoplespark.org

