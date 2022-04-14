A UC-wide Climate Rally!
Here at UCSC, we're having a morning teach-in, a noontime rally, and a march to Kerr Hall to petition our Chancellor for bolder climate action.
Join us, and spread the word!
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
|Friday April 22
|12:15 PM - 12:15 PM
|Other
|UC Santa Cruz Climate Coalition
|UC Santa Cruz: Rally 12:15 PM at Quarry Plaza, then march to Kerr Hall
For more event information: https://sites.google.com/ucsc.edu/ucsc-cli...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 14th, 2022 5:27 PM
