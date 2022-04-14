top
KPFA journalist in Ethiopia
by Daniel Borgstrom
Thursday Apr 14th, 2022 4:27 PM
Ann Garrison, a KPFA journalist, is in Ethiopia
Our station has an award-winning journalist, Ann Garrison, on the scene in Ethiopia. She is a long-time reporter on KPFA's Saturday Evening News (as well as other news outlets). In 2014 she received the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize for her reporting on the Great Lakes region of Africa.

Currently Garrison is in Ethiopia, on the ground, reporting.
On 4/8/2022 she was a guest on Flash Points: https://kpfa.org/player/?audio=377092
She has an article in this week's Black Agenda Report: https://blackagendareport.com/notes-wartorn-ethiopia

It would be great publicity for our station's 73rd birthday to announce that KPFA has a journalist on the scene in Ethiopia.

Daniel Borgström
KPFA Local Station Board Member

