Earth Day 2022: Rally & March for Our Earth in Palo Alto
When: Earth Day on Friday, April 22, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Where: King Plaza, Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto
More Info & RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSee3zy_93__0RHD9WDVU5NhOAYVta6qLvbXnHKSCd3bK6y2pw/viewform
On Earth Day, local high school students will lead a “Rally for Our Earth” in front of
Palo Alto City Hall.
Starting with a 4:00 pm rally in King Plaza, the event will feature guest speakers Assemblymember Marc Berman, Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt, environmental leaders,
and musicians, including folksinger Nancy Cassidy.
At 5:00 pm, the students will lead a march around downtown Palo Alto with friends, families and community members, returning back to King Plaza for further conversations at tables where local climate protection organizations will discuss the importance of switching to electric appliances and other things to protect Earth’s climate. Everyone will be invited to hang their Earth Day pledges on a "Pledge tree.”
This student-led event is organized by 350Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto “Switch to Electric” team. To help the organizers know how many people to expect, please RSVP.
► ▼ IMC Network