On Sunday, April 17, CRC is sponsoring the DEEP Grocery Coop (Deep East Oakland Empowering the People) to give out 5,000 bags of organic produce in East Oakland.
Community Ready Corps (CRC), an organization with deep roots in Oakland is organizing produce giveaways this weekend to support low income families in Oakland.
The ongoing pandemic, food prices, and unaccountable policies contribute to the ongoing food insecurities for struggling families in West Oakland, mostly who are Black and Brown.
At a time when the city of Oakland is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on policing, which does nothing to protect our people, these direct giveaways are an effective solution for keeping our communities safe.
|Sunday April 17
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Other
|Community Ready Corps
2:00pm: Foothill & Fruitvale
2:30pm: Bancroft & High St
3:00pm Bancroft & Havenscourt
3:30pm: Shop Rite parking lot (5800 Bancroft)
4:00pm: Gazzalli's Eastmont Mall parking lot (7000 Bancroft)
4:30pm: Walgreens parking lot (81st & International)
