Community Ready Corps (CRC), an organization with deep roots in Oakland, is organizing gift cards and produce giveaways this weekend to support low income families in Oakland.



The ongoing pandemic, food prices, and unaccountable policies contribute to the ongoing food insecurities for struggling families in West Oakland, mostly who are Black and Brown. This Saturday, Community Ready Corp (CRC) is dedicating critical services by distributing 200 gift cards worth $50 each.



At a time when the city of Oakland is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on policing, which does nothing to protect our people, these direct giveaways are an effective solution for keeping our communities safe.



