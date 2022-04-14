From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DC
Supporters of Julian Assange rallied at the US Department of Justice in Washington DC on April 11, 2022 to demand an end to the extradition process of Julian Assange and his immediate freedom.
On April 11, 2022 a rally was held at the US Justice Department in Washington, DC to oppose the extradition of Julian Assange from the US for espionage. People spoke out about the frame-up and who the real criminals are.
