Related Categories: U.S. | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons
No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DC
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 14th, 2022 1:13 PM
Supporters of Julian Assange rallied at the US Department of Justice in Washington DC on April 11, 2022 to demand an end to the extradition process of Julian Assange and his immediate freedom.
sm_assange_dc_rally_4-_11_22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DC

On April 11, 2022 a rally was held at the US Justice Department in Washington, DC to oppose the extradition of Julian Assange from the US for espionage. People spoke out about the frame-up and who the real criminals are.

Additional media:
Family of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Rally for His Freedom in Oakland
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/family-of-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-rally-for-his-freedom-in-oakland/2580258/

Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4

IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk

San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw

MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
