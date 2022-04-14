



The fair will bring together service providers and employment opportunities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and/or barriers to employment. Attendees will have opportunities to access food, benefits, health and vision care, job training, information about showers, storage and more. Service providers include: The Community Action Board (CAB) SmartHIRE and Homeless Preventions Programs, CalWorks, Grey Bears, Cabrillo College, Goodwill Central Coast Career Center, Encompass, Santa Cruz County Veterans Services, Your Future is Our Business, and the National Farmworkers Program, and more.



Togo's of Scotts Valley, Capitola, and Watsonville has generously donated lunch for attendees, which will be provided free while supplies last. Bus passes are available to attendees if needed. Contact Evan at 831-426-3609 ext. 11 or



This project was supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.



ABOUT THE HOMELESS GARDEN PROJECT

The Homeless Garden Project provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people experiencing homelessness. In direct complement, the Project operates a community education and volunteer program that serves the broader community offering education and experience in sustainable agriculture practices, volunteer opportunities and reducing stereotypes and the stigma of homelessness. All programs take place in the Homeless Garden Project's 3.5-acre organic farm site and related enterprises. Learn more about the Homeless Garden Project at homelessgardenproject.org or via Facebook, or Instagram.



ABOUT THE SANTA CRUZ COUNTY WORKFORCE COLLABORATIVE

The Collaborative is a partnership including the Santa Cruz Public Libraries, the Workforce Development Board of Santa Cruz County, the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, Cabrillo College, and Goodwill Central Coast. The Collaborative brings a holistic approach to assist jobseekers at various levels of need by bringing together information about local workforce programs in the library's Navigation Center and providing bilingual, 1-on-1, and workshop-based support to individuals in navigating the career development process.



ABOUT THE SANTA CRUZ PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM:

