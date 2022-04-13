top
San Francisco
Indybay
protest cheer
Dangerous Truths 3: Frederick Douglass And Other Black Transcendentalists
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 30
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum
Emailhumanrights [at] uusf.org
Location Details
Join us on ZOOM Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 3 PM Pacific Time https://zoom.us/j/99245067041?pwd=YUFGWE91SXZhUkdpZjNjNFVXVWpCZz09
Dial by your location (+1 669 900 6833) Meeting ID: 992 4506 7041 Passcode: 460429
Rev. Dr. John Buehrens, Unitarian Universalist minister and former President of the UU national Association, is an historian, and author of many books on American spiritual and social justice movements of the 19th & 20th Centuries.
Join us for this examination of the lives of the early abolitionists and their role in U.S. history. Q&A session and discussion will follow this presentation.

Just as The 1619 Project and Indigenous history have given us new perspectives on America’s myths of origin, so also have new findings about the 19th century interactions of Black and white abolitionists, especially the Transcendentalists. Dr. Buehrens narrated some of that history in his book,
Conflagration: How the Transcendentalists Sparked the American Struggle for Racial, Gender, and Social Justice (Beacon Press, 2020). Just the last few years have revealed even more of the story, not only about Douglass, but also about other Black Transcendentalists of all genders. Be prepared for surprises!
Download PDF (925.0KB)
For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 13th, 2022 5:38 PM
