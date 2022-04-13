Let's Talk! Open House for Downtown Expansion – South of Laurel
This open house meeting will bring the community together to think about the best options for the future of the area south of Laurel Street to the roundabout, and from Pacific Avenue to the San Lorenzo River.
We will discuss options for creating new housing, civic spaces, better connections to the river and the beach area, priorities for transportation and mobility through and into this part of the City, the opportunity for a permanent arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors, as well as the urban design priorities for new development and public spaces.
This project represents a significant opportunity to plan for the future housing, employment, and entertainment needs of current and future City residents in a highly sustainable location that can support walking, biking and transit use.
Wednesday, April 20th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front Street
Learn more about the project and review our work so far by visiting our project website:
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/planning-and-community-development/long-range-policy-planning/ordinance-policy-updates/downtown-plan-expansion
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/20/2022
|Santa Cruz Downtown Plan Expansion Open House
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 20
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|City of Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front Street, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/Compo...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 13th, 2022 9:54 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network