



This open house meeting will bring the community together to think about the best options for the future of the area south of Laurel Street to the roundabout, and from Pacific Avenue to the San Lorenzo River.



We will discuss options for creating new housing, civic spaces, better connections to the river and the beach area, priorities for transportation and mobility through and into this part of the City, the opportunity for a permanent arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors, as well as the urban design priorities for new development and public spaces.



This project represents a significant opportunity to plan for the future housing, employment, and entertainment needs of current and future City residents in a highly sustainable location that can support walking, biking and transit use.



Wednesday, April 20th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front Street



Learn more about the project and review our work so far by visiting our project website:

