Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Santa Cruz Downtown Plan Expansion Open House
Date Wednesday April 20
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorCity of Santa Cruz
Location Details
Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front Street, Santa Cruz
Let's Talk! Open House for Downtown Expansion – South of Laurel

This open house meeting will bring the community together to think about the best options for the future of the area south of Laurel Street to the roundabout, and from Pacific Avenue to the San Lorenzo River.

We will discuss options for creating new housing, civic spaces, better connections to the river and the beach area, priorities for transportation and mobility through and into this part of the City, the opportunity for a permanent arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors, as well as the urban design priorities for new development and public spaces.

This project represents a significant opportunity to plan for the future housing, employment, and entertainment needs of current and future City residents in a highly sustainable location that can support walking, biking and transit use.

Wednesday, April 20th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front Street

Learn more about the project and review our work so far by visiting our project website:
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/planning-and-community-development/long-range-policy-planning/ordinance-policy-updates/downtown-plan-expansion
For more event information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/Compo...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 13th, 2022 9:54 AM
§Study Area
by City of Santa Cruz
Wednesday Apr 13th, 2022 9:54 AM
The southern boundary of the City’s current Downtown Plan is Laurel Street. The City is interested in extending the boundary south, generally to the Depot Park roundabout. The project study area represents the area for consideration to include in the Downtown Plan. The ultimate boundary will be determined as part of the planning process with input from the public.
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/Compo...
§Real Estate Market Overview - December 2021
by City of Santa Cruz
Wednesday Apr 13th, 2022 9:54 AM
Download PDF (2.9MB)
And here's what we know about the Real Estate Markets in Santa Cruz, which are part of the analysis we're conducting to understand potential for new development in the Project Area.
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/Compo...
