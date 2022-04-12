Metropolitan Water District Board Votes to Fund Sites Reservoir by Dan Bacher



In response to the vote, Caty Wagner, Sierra Club California SoCal Water Organizer, stated, “We are disappointed that MWD decided to fund the next phase of Sites. This irresponsible decision directly harms Californians and increases Southern California’s dependence on the already-strained Bay-Delta."

Los Angeles, CA - The board of the Metropolitan Water District (MWD), the main water wholesaler in Southern California, voted today to fund the next phase of planning for the controversial Sites Reservoir with $20 million of ratepayer money.



If built, Sites Reservoir would be located on the west side of the Sacramento Valley, approximately 10 miles west of Maxwell, Calif., in Glenn and Colusa Counties.



The vote by the MWD was 54.66% in favor — and “will have major negative consequences for local communities across Southern California,” Sierra Club California reported in a statement.



The board members voting “no” or abstaining were Cordero, Luna, Ortega, Phan, Quinn, Ramos, Sutley Abstain- Fong Sakai, Miller and Smith.



The board members voting for Sites were Ackerman, Apodaca, Atwater, Blois, Camacho, DeJesus, Dennstedt, Dick, Erdman, Fellow, Gray, Hawkins, Jung, LeFevre, McCoy, Morris, Peterson, Pressman, Record, Tamaribuchi, Williams and Abdo.



“Sierra Club California and environmental justice groups have steadfastly fought against the Sites Reservoir project,” the group stated. “The project will facilitate the environmentally destructive Delta Conveyance project (aka Delta tunnel), which environmentalists and the public have consistently opposed for decades,”



“The Delta tunnel will harm the important biodiversity of the Bay-Delta region, and cost ratepayers up to $40 billion. Sites Reservoir is the tunnel’s sister project, storing water that will flow through the tunnel. Importantly, neither project will provide a new source of water for the area,” the group noted.



“For years, the freshwater flowing into the San Francisco Bay-Delta, located near Stockton, has been overdrawn. This has resulted in a loss of habitat, fish, and wildlife. The lack of freshwater also creates increased algal blooms that put nearby communities at risk. The tunnel and Sites Reservoir will only exacerbate these problems,” the group stated.



“We commend the members of the board who listened to the comments of concerned citizens and activists and voted against this project. It’s deeply troubling that a majority of the MWD board refuses to value sustainable water management.”



We will continue to advocate for more community engagement, especially for affected Tribes, and the importance of local supplies, which will increase our resiliency in the face of climate change, create local jobs, and provide relief to the communities and wildlife of the Delta.”



I have emailed the Metropolitan Water District staff with a request for a comment on the vote today — and I will post it if and when I receive it.



A large number of people from throughout the state made comments opposing the vote during the public comment period of the meeting. Those include Grace Marvin, Tom Williams, Anna Hayes, Conner Everts, Mercedes Macias, Steve Usher, Sydney P, Wes Chuang, Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Vice Chair Malissa Tayaba, Maura Monagan, Patrick Porgans, Yvonne Martinez Watson, Kasil Willie from Save California Salmon, Denise Cisneros, Lionel Mares, Cherie Ross, Araceli Moreno, Ashley Overhouse of Friends of the River, Charming Evelyn, Deirdre Des Jardins, Samuel Butler, Luis Vazquez, Judith S. Anderson, Bill Niemand, Marilyn Paladin, Karen Jacques, Nancy Havassy, Joyce Summers, Alice Neuhauser, Dani Lindamood, Les Kishler and Penelope LePome.



Vice Chair Malissa Tayaba of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians said, “The ancestral waterways are the lifeblood of the Tribe. We were displaced by colonization, John Sutter, the gold rush and fur trade... Your decisions regarding Sites Reservoir have a direct impact on the future of the Tribe.”



Ashley Overhouse of Friends of the River stated, “California already has 1,400 dams and most dams and reservoirs have had devastating impacts on our rivers, native fish and wildlife, and the Tribes, fishing jobs, and communities that depend on their health. Sites is no different.”



Kasil Willie, the staff attorney at Save California Salmon, said, “The state will receive less reliable rainfall & this is our new normal. This project won't create more water to be used. It doesn’t make sense to invest money when it’s dependent on uncertain factors. 150 Tribal sites are located in the area of impact.”



Maura Monagan of the LA Waterkeeper stated, “We need to do everything we can to invest in local smart water supplies. We need to focus on multi-benefit programs, groundwater remediation and stormwater capture. Sites Reservoir and Delta Tunnel are irresponsible.”



The vote took place the same day that the Pacific Institute in Oakland released groundbreaking new research quantifying “dramatic opportunities for innovative urban water strategies to provide drought relief and longer-term water resilience.”



"The Untapped Potential of California’s Urban Water Supply: Water Efficiency, Water Reuse, and Stormwater Capture” reveals the state could reduce urban water use by 30%-48% through investments in water efficiency measures.



“The analysis also highlights the potential to boost local water supplies by more than tripling municipal water reuse and significantly increasing stormwater capture across the state. While the findings are specific to California, they can inform water resilience strategies across the United States and beyond,” the Institute reported.

