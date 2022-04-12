Please Join Us to
Demand SF Area Transit Agencies Keep Mask Mandates in Place
Wednesday, April 13, Noon
SF-MTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness
Market St at Van Ness Ave, San Francisco.
Also on Zoom, link below.
Contact: Raia Small, raia [at] sdaction.org, (415) 217-9882
The Federal mandate for masking on transportation expires April 18, and many transit agencies are preparing to drop their mask mandates. Ending mask mandates directly endangers immunocompromised people, old people, kids, pregnant people, medically under-served people, and front-line workers, largely black and latinx. Research shows being masked in the midst of unmasked people does not offer adequate protection, particularly for vulnerable people . Ending mask mandates also endangers the general population as the number of covid cases rises, as well as the number of multiply infected and vaccinated patients, 10-30% of whom will develop long-covid.
San Francisco's Senior & Disability Action and other groups are demanding Bay Area transportation agencies, MUNI, AC Transit, and BART, keep their mask mandates in place. Please join us to oppose the business-driven push for normalcy while the level of infection is above four thousand per day.
Facebook link to description of event, and on-line participation in event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1111965872992670?active_tab=about
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/13/2022
|Keep Mask Mandates In Place For Public Transportation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 13
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Lyon
|mlyon01 [at] comcast.net
|Phone
|4152157575
|Location Details
|
SF-MTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness
Market St at Van Ness Ave, San Francisco.
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1111965872...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 4:48 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network