

Demand SF Area Transit Agencies Keep Mask Mandates in Place

Wednesday, April 13, Noon

SF-MTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness

Market St at Van Ness Ave, San Francisco.

Also on Zoom, link below.

Contact: Raia Small,



The Federal mandate for masking on transportation expires April 18, and many transit agencies are preparing to drop their mask mandates. Ending mask mandates directly endangers immunocompromised people, old people, kids, pregnant people, medically under-served people, and front-line workers, largely black and latinx. Research shows being masked in the midst of unmasked people does not offer adequate protection, particularly for vulnerable people . Ending mask mandates also endangers the general population as the number of covid cases rises, as well as the number of multiply infected and vaccinated patients, 10-30% of whom will develop long-covid.



San Francisco's Senior & Disability Action and other groups are demanding Bay Area transportation agencies, MUNI, AC Transit, and BART, keep their mask mandates in place. Please join us to oppose the business-driven push for normalcy while the level of infection is above four thousand per day.



Facebook link to description of event, and on-line participation in event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1111965872992670?active_tab=about

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 4:48 PM