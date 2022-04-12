top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/13/2022
Keep Mask Mandates In Place For Public Transportation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 13
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Location Details
SF-MTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness
Market St at Van Ness Ave, San Francisco.
Please Join Us to
Demand SF Area Transit Agencies Keep Mask Mandates in Place
Wednesday, April 13, Noon
SF-MTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness
Market St at Van Ness Ave, San Francisco.
Also on Zoom, link below.
Contact: Raia Small, raia [at] sdaction.org, (415) 217-9882

The Federal mandate for masking on transportation expires April 18, and many transit agencies are preparing to drop their mask mandates. Ending mask mandates directly endangers immunocompromised people, old people, kids, pregnant people, medically under-served people, and front-line workers, largely black and latinx. Research shows being masked in the midst of unmasked people does not offer adequate protection, particularly for vulnerable people . Ending mask mandates also endangers the general population as the number of covid cases rises, as well as the number of multiply infected and vaccinated patients, 10-30% of whom will develop long-covid.

San Francisco's Senior & Disability Action and other groups are demanding Bay Area transportation agencies, MUNI, AC Transit, and BART, keep their mask mandates in place. Please join us to oppose the business-driven push for normalcy while the level of infection is above four thousand per day.

Facebook link to description of event, and on-line participation in event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1111965872992670?active_tab=about
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1111965872...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 4:48 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code