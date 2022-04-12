Hey writers! Do you have a book inside you clamoring to get out but don’t know how to get published? We’re here to help. Guild Freelancers is holding a free, interactive Zoom forum on how to get that book in front of your readers. Six successful authors will demystify the process, answering questions like these:
How do you turn your ideas into a book? Do you need an agent and if you do, how do you find one? Should you self-publish, find an academic press or look for a trade publisher? If you do self-publish, which platforms are best? How do you find a publisher for photographs or for the subject of your book? What are royalties, anyway?
|Date
|Wednesday April 27
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Pacific Media Workers Guild-Guild Freelancers
|Location Details
|Zoom only. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpdOmsrD4sEtCL5at5WaXaE7UmepCJiAHB
For more event information: https://us8.campaign-archive.com/?e=__test...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 2:35 PM
