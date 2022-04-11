From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Under Pressure, Texas DA Drops Murder Charge Against Woman in Abortion Case
The district attorney of Starr County, Texas on April 10 said he would drop a murder charge against Lizelle Herrera, a woman who was arrested on April 8 for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."
Photos: On April 9, demonstrators in Berkeley, California joined activists in Texas in demanding that Herrera be immediately released.
Top photo: Mishaa DeGraw, ProBonoPhoto.org
Second photo: Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto.org
Lizelle Herrara was arrested on April 7 for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion. "In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her," said District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez in a statement, adding that her case was "not a criminal matter."
Herrera's arrest sparked national outrage on Saturday after she was held on $500,000 bond in a jail in Rio Grande City. Frontera Fund, which raises funds for people in southern Texas to obtain abortion care, spoke out against Herrera's arrest on social media and joined South Texans for Reproductive Justice in leading a rally outside the jail.
The groups were credited with pressuring the district attorney to drop the charges.
Top photo: Mishaa DeGraw, ProBonoPhoto.org
Second photo: Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto.org
Lizelle Herrara was arrested on April 7 for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion. "In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her," said District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez in a statement, adding that her case was "not a criminal matter."
Herrera's arrest sparked national outrage on Saturday after she was held on $500,000 bond in a jail in Rio Grande City. Frontera Fund, which raises funds for people in southern Texas to obtain abortion care, spoke out against Herrera's arrest on social media and joined South Texans for Reproductive Justice in leading a rally outside the jail.
The groups were credited with pressuring the district attorney to drop the charges.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network