Under Pressure, Texas DA Drops Murder Charge Against Woman in Abortion Case
by Julia Conley, Common Dreams
Monday Apr 11th, 2022 1:13 AM
The district attorney of Starr County, Texas on April 10 said he would drop a murder charge against Lizelle Herrera, a woman who was arrested on April 8 for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."
sm_abortion_rights_herrera-md.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
Photos: On April 9, demonstrators in Berkeley, California joined activists in Texas in demanding that Herrera be immediately released.
Top photo: Mishaa DeGraw, ProBonoPhoto.org
Second photo: Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto.org

Lizelle Herrara was arrested on April 7 for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion. "In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her," said District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez in a statement, adding that her case was "not a criminal matter."

Herrera's arrest sparked national outrage on Saturday after she was held on $500,000 bond in a jail in Rio Grande City. Frontera Fund, which raises funds for people in southern Texas to obtain abortion care, spoke out against Herrera's arrest on social media and joined South Texans for Reproductive Justice in leading a rally outside the jail.

The groups were credited with pressuring the district attorney to drop the charges.
§Calls for Reproductive Justice at a Protest in Berkeley on April 9
by Julia Conley, Common Dreams
Monday Apr 11th, 2022 1:13 AM
sm_leon_inez_repro.jpg
original image (2224x2100)
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
