Under Pressure, Texas DA Drops Murder Charge Against Woman in Abortion Case by Julia Conley, Common Dreams



The district attorney of Starr County, Texas on April 10 said he would drop a murder charge against Lizelle Herrera, a woman who was arrested on April 8 for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."



Photos: On April 9, demonstrators in Berkeley, California joined activists in Texas in demanding that Herrera be immediately released.

Top photo: Mishaa DeGraw, ProBonoPhoto.org

Second photo: Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto.org



Lizelle Herrara was arrested on April 7 for allegedly causing "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion. "In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her," said District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez in a statement, adding that her case was "not a criminal matter."



Herrera's arrest sparked national outrage on Saturday after she was held on $500,000 bond in a jail in Rio Grande City. Frontera Fund, which raises funds for people in southern Texas to obtain abortion care, spoke out against Herrera's arrest on social media and joined South Texans for Reproductive Justice in leading a rally outside the jail.



The groups were credited with pressuring the district attorney to drop the charges.