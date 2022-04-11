top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Legendary Film Director John Waters in Conversation on his first novel (!) Liarmouth…a Fee
Date Monday May 09
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
McRoskey Mattress Company
3rd Floor Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
A hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters, the legendary filmmaker and bestselling author, wherein we find…
Marsha Sprinkle. Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her "Liarmouth"—until one insane man makes her tell the truth.

John Waters is a writer, a film director, an actor, and a visual artist best known for his films, including Hairspray, Pink Flamingos, and Serial Mom. He is the author of the national bestsellers Role Models, Carsick and Mr. Know-It-All. His spoken-word shows This Filthy World and A John Waters Christmas continue to be performed around the world. He lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tickets and pre-sales of Liarmouth starting April 9
from The Green Arcade, 1680 Market Street, San Francisco
Tickets $10, free with purchase of the book, which releases May 3 and will be sold in advance.

Doors 6:30, event at 7:00pm.

For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 11th, 2022 12:19 AM
