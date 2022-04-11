A hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters, the legendary filmmaker and bestselling author, wherein we find…

Marsha Sprinkle. Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her "Liarmouth"—until one insane man makes her tell the truth.



John Waters is a writer, a film director, an actor, and a visual artist best known for his films, including Hairspray, Pink Flamingos, and Serial Mom. He is the author of the national bestsellers Role Models, Carsick and Mr. Know-It-All. His spoken-word shows This Filthy World and A John Waters Christmas continue to be performed around the world. He lives in Baltimore, Maryland.



Tickets and pre-sales of Liarmouth starting April 9

from The Green Arcade, 1680 Market Street, San Francisco

Tickets $10, free with purchase of the book, which releases May 3 and will be sold in advance.



Doors 6:30, event at 7:00pm.



For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

