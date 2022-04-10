top
East Bay
East Bay
Stop the War In Ukraine, Save the People!
Date Saturday April 16
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorUnited Against War and Militarism
Location Details
People's Park in Berkeley CA; in front of the Main stage
End the War: We must come together to oppose further escalation by Russia and the United States
Join us in front of the Stage for a Rally, Speeches and discuss plans of action!

This tug-of-war over Ukraine began long before Russia invaded. In 2014, the US drew upon real mass outrage at the former president and Russian puppet, Yanukovych, and channeled it into the US/EU-sponsored Euromaidan protests. The US led a coup to install a pro-EU and pro- NATO oligarch, thus pulling Ukraine under their control to open the door to U.S. and EU domination.
Russia, seeing Ukraine slipping from its claw, moved to take its piece of the pie by annexing Crimea and supporting far-right separatist militias in Eastern Ukraine. These maneuvers laid the foundation for the current “hot” war we’re seeing play out.

The interests of both Russia and the US are clear and neither NATO nor Russia is concerned about the plight of the people in Eastern Europe. Putin sees NATO as a threat so long as it seeks to undermine Russian dominance in Eastern Europe. Biden sees Russia as a threat so long as it attempts to stomp out US interests in Ukraine and maintain dominance in European gas and oil markets. But most importantly, neither the dominance of the US nor Russia is in the interests of the people at the whim of monied powers: in weaker countries, such as Ukraine, or in imperialist countries, such as the US or Russia.
sm_rally_against_the_war_in_ukraine.jpg
original image (1620x1619)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/unitedagainstwara...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 10th, 2022 2:56 PM
