PLANNED PARENTHOOD: National Mobilization Call - Intro to Volunteering
Join Planned Parenthood National Virtual Volunteers on 4/12 from 4 PM - 5:15 PT (7 - 8:15 PM ET) to learn about how you can fight back against extreme abortion bans. This is an introductory call for anyone who wants to become a volunteer with Planned Parenthood!
There's a role for everyone to protect sexual and reproductive health care - sign up to find out how you can get involved nationally and locally!
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 4 PM - 5:15 PT
RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/protect-abortion-access-national-mobilization-call
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/12/2022
|Planned Parenthood National Mobilization Call to Volunteer Against Abortion Bans
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday April 12
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood
|Location Details
|Virtual intro to volunteering webinar
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 8th, 2022 3:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network