2022 Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike - Earth Day March & Rally in San Jose
WHEN: Friday, April 22 @ 4 PM - 6:30 PM
MORE INFO & RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/sunrisemovement/event/448237/
Sunrise Silicon Valley is organizing the Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike 2022 on April 22nd to celebrate Earth Day! The march will start at the San Jose City Hall and then end with a
fun-filled rally at Plaza de Cesar Chavez (there will be speeches, music, and, hopefully, food).
This youth-led action will balance a celebration of our planet with an urgency for climate action in order to rekindle passion for collective liberation and inspire greater changes in governmental policy.
Join us to rally for our future and celebrate our Earth! You won’t want to miss this!
ROUGH TIMELINE OF THE ACTION:
4-4:30: opening call to action + hype speeches at city hall
4:30-5:00: march to Plaza de Cesar Chavez
5:00-6:30: rally + booths at Plaza de Cesar Chavez
|Meet at San José City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113, then march to Plaza de Cesar Chavez at 1 Paseo de San Antonio for Earth Day rally and booths
For more event information: https://hubs.sunrisemovement.org/silicon-v...
