Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/23/2022
2022 Cupertino Earth & Arbor Day Festival
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 23
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorCity of Cupertino
Location Details
Library Field Park, 10400 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
CUPERTINO EARTH & ARBOR DAY FESTIVAL

Come celebrate our shared earth and help the environment!

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Library Field Park, 10400 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014

MORE INFO: https://www.cupertino.org/our-city/departments/environment-sustainability/green-events-activities/earth-day


Cupertino’s Annual Earth Day & Arbor Day Festival is an interactive event that invites community members of all ages to learn about environmental issues and solutions in a
family-friendly atmosphere. Consistently attracting thousands of attendees and dozens
of partner organizations, the Earth Day & Arbor Day Festival features hands-on activities,
live entertainment, and delicious food served by local food trucks.


Tree Planting Ceremony

Help plant a tree at Wilson Park at 11:00 a.m. Come witness a new addition to the park tree canopy and learn about carbon capture in real life. All ages are welcome.


Family Bike Ride

All experience levels are welcome to join this family ride from City Center Plaza on a loop to the tree planting ceremony and more. Visit Safe Routes to School webpage to learn more.


Performers and Solar Stage

This year we are introducing a stage and audio system that is powered by solar energy! You may have seen this stage at Outside Lands music festival, in a nearby park, or other community festival. The stage will be a sight you will not want to miss! We have a full day of performances. Schedule to be released soon. Thank you to Silicon Valley Clean Energy for bringing the stage to the festival this year.


AND SO MUCH MORE! For the full range of activities, go here: https://www.cupertino.org/our-city/departments/environment-sustainability/green-events-activities/earth-day


GETTING THERE

Free bicycle valet parking: Ride your bike to the festival and have it parked in a safe space.
Bike Valet parking is brought to you in partnership with Silicon Valley Bike Coalition. Via Shuttle

Free ride on VIA-Cupertino shuttle: Get your free ride by downloading the Via App on your mobile device. For more info visit Cupertino.org/shuttle or call (669) 201-1892.

Vehicle parking is available at City Centre Apartments parking garage:
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd.
sm_cuptertino.jpg
original image (2000x1000)
For more event information: https://www.cupertino.org/our-city/departm...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 8th, 2022 12:19 PM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
