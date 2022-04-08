CUPERTINO EARTH & ARBOR DAY FESTIVAL
Come celebrate our shared earth and help the environment!
WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Library Field Park, 10400 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
MORE INFO: https://www.cupertino.org/our-city/departments/environment-sustainability/green-events-activities/earth-day
Cupertino’s Annual Earth Day & Arbor Day Festival is an interactive event that invites community members of all ages to learn about environmental issues and solutions in a
family-friendly atmosphere. Consistently attracting thousands of attendees and dozens
of partner organizations, the Earth Day & Arbor Day Festival features hands-on activities,
live entertainment, and delicious food served by local food trucks.
Tree Planting Ceremony
Help plant a tree at Wilson Park at 11:00 a.m. Come witness a new addition to the park tree canopy and learn about carbon capture in real life. All ages are welcome.
Family Bike Ride
All experience levels are welcome to join this family ride from City Center Plaza on a loop to the tree planting ceremony and more. Visit Safe Routes to School webpage to learn more.
Performers and Solar Stage
This year we are introducing a stage and audio system that is powered by solar energy! You may have seen this stage at Outside Lands music festival, in a nearby park, or other community festival. The stage will be a sight you will not want to miss! We have a full day of performances. Schedule to be released soon. Thank you to Silicon Valley Clean Energy for bringing the stage to the festival this year.
AND SO MUCH MORE! For the full range of activities, go here: https://www.cupertino.org/our-city/departments/environment-sustainability/green-events-activities/earth-day
GETTING THERE
Free bicycle valet parking: Ride your bike to the festival and have it parked in a safe space.
Bike Valet parking is brought to you in partnership with Silicon Valley Bike Coalition. Via Shuttle
Free ride on VIA-Cupertino shuttle: Get your free ride by downloading the Via App on your mobile device. For more info visit Cupertino.org/shuttle or call (669) 201-1892.
Vehicle parking is available at City Centre Apartments parking garage:
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 4/23/2022
|2022 Cupertino Earth & Arbor Day Festival
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 23
|Time
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|City of Cupertino
|Location Details
|Library Field Park, 10400 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
|
For more event information: https://www.cupertino.org/our-city/departm...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 8th, 2022 12:19 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network