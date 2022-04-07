Tinker Greene returns to the Bay with his book Blue Flame Ring published by Alastair Johnston’s Poltroon Press. He will read recent work along with Norman Fischer.



“Tinker Greene. Polymath of wilderness and city living. Fan and lover of all the arts, especially poetry. Lots of channeling through things. An empath totally open to receive and collaborate. He builds bridges, the kind Lew Welch would need to get across.”

—Micah Ballard, on Blue Flame Ring



Norman Fischer is a poet, essayist, and Soto Zen Buddhist priest who has written and published steadily since the 1970’s. Recent poetry titles include Nature, There Was A Clattering As… , The Museum of Capitalism, and Selected Poems 1980-2013. His latest Buddhist title is When You Greet Me I Bow: Notes and Reflections from a Life in Zen. He lives in Muir Beach CA with his wife Kathie, also a Zen priest.



