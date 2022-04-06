top
South Bay
Indybay
protest cheer
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/7/2022
Protect Juristac!: South Bay Indigenous Solidarity Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 07
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details
Zoom meeting (online): Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsceCtqjsrHNfkVSlLeVhofJf6QOCQI19F
'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock' is what some in the news media have dubbed the land known as Juristac (located in the South SF Bay region). April 14 is the expected release date for the draft environmental impact report for the Sargent Quarry Project, which would decimate Juristac--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and a critical ecological area. The size of the proposed open-pit mine has officially been increased from 320 acres to 402 acres. This April 7 meeting will include an Action Hour focused on how the general public can best be engaged with the effort to Protect Juristac.

Other important issues will also be discussed, including the Let the Voter's Decide initiative in San Benito County. If passed, this initiative would protect portions of Juristac and the sacred site known as Irek. At present, volunteers are urgently needed to collect signatures in San Benito County in order for the initiative to appear on the November ballot.

The Zoom registration for this meeting can be found at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsceCtqjsrHNfkVSlLeVhofJf6QOCQI19F

The agenda for this meeting, links to relevant websites, and notes from last meeting can be found at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M9CPAo01uS6y_ZWIs2_ygi6XKeHknv2Mz3hrXPNnj1Q/edit?usp=sharing

Please do share the Zoom registration link with those whom might be interested.

South Bay Indigenous Solidarity is a multi-ethnic group that supports Indigenous-led, grassroots efforts to promote human rights, restore Indigenous land stewardship and preserve threatened cultural, burial, and sacred sites. Our current focus is supporting the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band’s effort to protect Juristac, an area of immense cultural, historical, environmental, and spiritual importance.

South Bay Indigenous Solidarity website: https://www.savesacredsites.org
Protect Juristac Website: http://www.protectjuristac.org
image_2022-03-03_at_4.58_pm.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 6th, 2022 2:17 PM
§Rough Approximation of Sargent Quarry Project Location
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Wednesday Apr 6th, 2022 2:17 PM
sm_slide__7__juristac-ariel-2-looking-north-sm-crop_annotated.jpg
original image (2500x1589)
(Note, CA 129 is incorrectly labelled CA 152 in this image.)
§Opening of the 'Let the Voters Decide' Initiative
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Wednesday Apr 6th, 2022 2:17 PM
sm_screen_shot_2022-04-06_at_2.09.30_pm.jpg
original image (625x536)
Full text of the initiative can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Kd_Ne0WjYK4vSXXN0ud78-91u4d1l3V-/view
