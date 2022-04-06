



'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock' is what some in the news media have dubbed the land known as Juristac (located in the South SF Bay region). April 14 is the expected release date for the draft environmental impact report for the Sargent Quarry Project, which would decimate Juristac--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and a critical ecological area. The size of the proposed open-pit mine has officially been increased from 320 acres to 402 acres. This April 7 meeting will include an Action Hour focused on how the general public can best be engaged with the effort to Protect Juristac.Other important issues will also be discussed, including the Let the Voter's Decide initiative in San Benito County. If passed, this initiative would protect portions of Juristac and the sacred site known as Irek. At present, volunteers are urgently needed to collect signatures in San Benito County in order for the initiative to appear on the November ballot.The Zoom registration for this meeting can be found at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsceCtqjsrHNfkVSlLeVhofJf6QOCQI19F The agenda for this meeting, links to relevant websites, and notes from last meeting can be found at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M9CPAo01uS6y_ZWIs2_ygi6XKeHknv2Mz3hrXPNnj1Q/edit?usp=sharing Please do share the Zoom registration link with those whom might be interested.South Bay Indigenous Solidarity is a multi-ethnic group that supports Indigenous-led, grassroots efforts to promote human rights, restore Indigenous land stewardship and preserve threatened cultural, burial, and sacred sites. Our current focus is supporting the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band's effort to protect Juristac, an area of immense cultural, historical, environmental, and spiritual importance.South Bay Indigenous Solidarity website: https://www.savesacredsites.org Protect Juristac Website: http://www.protectjuristac.org