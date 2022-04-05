From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Testing the Waters for Another Koffee Klatch
With the increased sweeps against those outside in Santa Cruz, HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) is checking out unhoused and sympathizer support for a regular daytime presence at City Council offices to lobby the Council for some fundamental policy changes.The regular gathering would include coffee and munchables as we seek to speak to the unspeakable.
On Tuesday, April 5, HUFF tabled at the Food-Not-Bombs meal downtown to sample opinion for the latest proposed protest lobbying effort to educate and press City Council to end the ongoing homeless sweeps.
The three flyers describe the reasons for the Koffee Klatch and some of the background which has prompted it.
Results of the poll will be released in the near future.
An earlier Koffee Klatch raised the issue of the Sleeping Ban back in 2000.
See "Still Waiting for Justice" at
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-001.jpg
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-002.jpg &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-003.jpg
A follow-up story: "Homeless Activists Banned From SC City Hall " at
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-4-homeless-activists-banned-from-sc-city-hall-001.jpg &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-4-homeless-activists-banned-from-sc-city-hall-002.jpg .
Final chapter: "City's Suit Dismissed Against The Koffee Klatch 3" at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/153.City's%20Suit%20Dismissed%20Against%20The%20Koffee%20Klatch%203=7-2000.pdf &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/154.Suit%20Dismissed(cont.)=7-2000.pdf
The three flyers describe the reasons for the Koffee Klatch and some of the background which has prompted it.
Results of the poll will be released in the near future.
An earlier Koffee Klatch raised the issue of the Sleeping Ban back in 2000.
See "Still Waiting for Justice" at
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-001.jpg
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-002.jpg &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-003.jpg
A follow-up story: "Homeless Activists Banned From SC City Hall " at
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-4-homeless-activists-banned-from-sc-city-hall-001.jpg &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-4-homeless-activists-banned-from-sc-city-hall-002.jpg .
Final chapter: "City's Suit Dismissed Against The Koffee Klatch 3" at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/153.City's%20Suit%20Dismissed%20Against%20The%20Koffee%20Klatch%203=7-2000.pdf &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/154.Suit%20Dismissed(cont.)=7-2000.pdf
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network