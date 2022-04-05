top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Testing the Waters for Another Koffee Klatch
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Tuesday Apr 5th, 2022 9:45 PM
With the increased sweeps against those outside in Santa Cruz, HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) is checking out unhoused and sympathizer support for a regular daytime presence at City Council offices to lobby the Council for some fundamental policy changes.The regular gathering would include coffee and munchables as we seek to speak to the unspeakable.
more_final_final_protest_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (640.7KB)
On Tuesday, April 5, HUFF tabled at the Food-Not-Bombs meal downtown to sample opinion for the latest proposed protest lobbying effort to educate and press City Council to end the ongoing homeless sweeps.

The three flyers describe the reasons for the Koffee Klatch and some of the background which has prompted it.

Results of the poll will be released in the near future.


An earlier Koffee Klatch raised the issue of the Sleeping Ban back in 2000.
See "Still Waiting for Justice" at
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-001.jpg
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-002.jpg &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-1-still-waiting-for-justice-003.jpg

A follow-up story: "Homeless Activists Banned From SC City Hall " at
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-4-homeless-activists-banned-from-sc-city-hall-001.jpg &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/2001-4-homeless-activists-banned-from-sc-city-hall-002.jpg .

Final chapter: "City's Suit Dismissed Against The Koffee Klatch 3" at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/153.City's%20Suit%20Dismissed%20Against%20The%20Koffee%20Klatch%203=7-2000.pdf &
http://www.huffsantacruz.org/StreetSpiritSantaCruz/154.Suit%20Dismissed(cont.)=7-2000.pdf
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Invitation to a Polling
by Robert Norse
Tuesday Apr 5th, 2022 9:45 PM
koffee_klatch_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (139.6KB)
Download and distribute.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Strong Words from Those Outside to the Insiders
by Robert Norse
Tuesday Apr 5th, 2022 9:45 PM
koffee_klatch_poll.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (264.3KB)
Fill it out if your unhoused or a supporter and leave it at the Food Not Bombs literature table 12-3 PM daily at the Town Clock.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
