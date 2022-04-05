Testing the Waters for Another Koffee Klatch rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Robert Norse

With the increased sweeps against those outside in Santa Cruz, HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) is checking out unhoused and sympathizer support for a regular daytime presence at City Council offices to lobby the Council for some fundamental policy changes.The regular gathering would include coffee and munchables as we seek to speak to the unspeakable.