On Saturday, May 21st, members of our communities in Marin County will “sleep out” to raise funds for Ritter Center programs and build awareness about homelessness. In March, members of our Marin County communities will register, create teams, and ask their friends, families, and colleagues to sponsor their Sleepout with a donation to Ritter Center. On the night of the event, teams will sleep in their backyards or cars, on decks, living room floors, at campsites, and other uncomfortable places. While it is in no way close to what individuals experiencing homelessness endure, it is meant to be immersive and challenging. In 2021, few participants were able to last the entire night.



Just before the Sleepout, participants will tune into a 90-minute, virtual program that will provide fun, educational activities, raise awareness of and dispel myths about homelessness, engage public officials, and recognize fundraising achievements (a friendly competition). The founder of Pathways to Housing, Sam Tsemberis, PhD, who took the Housing First model worldwide, will be a key speaker. Congressman Jared Huffman and Supervisor Damon Connolly are confirmed to attend (others are pending confirmation). The event features awards, entertainment, meditative sound bath yoga, interviews, kids activities, and a silent auction (ending at midnight).



Register at Sleepout.RitterCenter.org

Registration is $25/person for ages 6+; FREE for ages 5 and under For more event information: http://www.sleepout.rittercenter.org

