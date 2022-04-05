SF May Day 1 Action-For A United Front May Day In 2022
Sunday May 1, 2022
Harry Bridges Plaza At 10:00 AM
Harry Bridges Plaza Is Between The Ferry Building & Market
St. In San Francisco
For A United Front May Day In 2022
Music, Poetry, Workers Voices & International Solidarity
Victory To The Amazon Workers Union & All Workers Here and Around The World
Harry Bridges Plaza is between the Ferry Building and Market St
Victory To The Amazon Workers Union & All Workers Here and Around The World
Stop Privatization, Outsourcing of Public Education & Public Services NOW!
United Front Against Privatization of the Port Of Oakland by A's GAP Owner John Fisher, City College of San Francisco, SFUSD, OUSD, WCCSD and all public school Districts. Stop Charters & Union Busting
Fight Racism, Fascism, Sexism, Immigrant Bashing, Xeonophobia. Homophobia & Islamophobia
Stop Corporate Media Censorship By Google, Facebook/Meta, Youtube & For Democratic Workers Control of Our Media
Democratic Militant Unions That Are Run By The Rank & File
Oppose US Imperialism, Abolish NATO & All Military Alliances & Russia Out Of The Ukraine
Not one more penny for war!
Free All Working Class Prisoners Here & Around The World
Free Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Leonard Peltier
Build An Independent Democratic Labor Party NOW!
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
Initiated By
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.org
To endorse and participate contact info [at] ufclp.org
