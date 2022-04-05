top
SF 2022 May Day 1 Action- For Workers Victory & Stop The Wars Here & Abroad
Date Sunday May 01
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnited Front Committee For A Labor
Location Details
Harry Bridges Plaza
Between SF Ferry Building & Market St.
San Francisco
SF May Day 1 Action-For A United Front May Day In 2022
Sunday May 1, 2022
Harry Bridges Plaza At 10:00 AM
Harry Bridges Plaza Is Between The Ferry Building & Market
St. In San Francisco

For A United Front May Day In 2022
Music, Poetry, Workers Voices & International Solidarity

Rally in San Francisco on May 1, 2022 at ILWU Harry Bridges Plaza At 10:00 AM
Harry Bridges Plaza is between the Ferry Building and Market St

Victory To The Amazon Workers Union & All Workers Here and Around The World

Stop Privatization, Outsourcing of Public Education & Public Services NOW!

United Front Against Privatization of the Port Of Oakland by A's GAP Owner John Fisher, City College of San Francisco, SFUSD, OUSD, WCCSD and all public school Districts. Stop Charters & Union Busting

Fight Racism, Fascism, Sexism, Immigrant Bashing, Xeonophobia. Homophobia & Islamophobia

Stop Corporate Media Censorship By Google, Facebook/Meta, Youtube & For Democratic Workers Control of Our Media

Democratic Militant Unions That Are Run By The Rank & File

Oppose US Imperialism, Abolish NATO & All Military Alliances & Russia Out Of The Ukraine
Not one more penny for war!

Free All Working Class Prisoners Here & Around The World
Free Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Leonard Peltier

Build An Independent Democratic Labor Party NOW!

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!

Initiated By
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.org
To endorse and participate contact info [at] ufclp.org
For more event information: http://www.ufclp.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 5th, 2022 11:56 AM
§Our International Workers Holiday
by United Front Committee For A Labor
Tuesday Apr 5th, 2022 11:56 AM
Workers around the world will be rallying on May Day 2022 against the war on labor and the imperialist wars around the world.
http://www.ufclp.org
§Workers Are Still Fighting Against Covid & Capitalism
by United Front Committee For A Labor
Tuesday Apr 5th, 2022 11:56 AM
Over 1 million people have died from covid in the US and many of those are frontline workers. This capitalist healthcare system puts profit over lives and the billionaires have made massive profits while people died. Today with the war in Ukraine the war profiteers and industrial military complex will make more billions as US imperialism drives toward world war. Only the working class can end imperialist war by direct action.
http://www.ufclp.org
