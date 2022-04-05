

Sunday May 1, 2022

Harry Bridges Plaza At 10:00 AM

Harry Bridges Plaza Is Between The Ferry Building & Market

St. In San Francisco



For A United Front May Day In 2022

Music, Poetry, Workers Voices & International Solidarity



Rally in San Francisco on May 1, 2022 at ILWU Harry Bridges Plaza At 10:00 AM

Harry Bridges Plaza is between the Ferry Building and Market St



Victory To The Amazon Workers Union & All Workers Here and Around The World



Stop Privatization, Outsourcing of Public Education & Public Services NOW!



United Front Against Privatization of the Port Of Oakland by A's GAP Owner John Fisher, City College of San Francisco, SFUSD, OUSD, WCCSD and all public school Districts. Stop Charters & Union Busting



Fight Racism, Fascism, Sexism, Immigrant Bashing, Xeonophobia. Homophobia & Islamophobia



Stop Corporate Media Censorship By Google, Facebook/Meta, Youtube & For Democratic Workers Control of Our Media



Democratic Militant Unions That Are Run By The Rank & File



Oppose US Imperialism, Abolish NATO & All Military Alliances & Russia Out Of The Ukraine

Not one more penny for war!



Free All Working Class Prisoners Here & Around The World

Free Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Leonard Peltier



Build An Independent Democratic Labor Party NOW!



An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!



Initiated By

United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.org

To endorse and participate contact

