Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
View events for the week of 4/15/2022
Tax Day Global Mobilization to Stop Lockheed Martin
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 15
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Meet up in Palo Alto at El Camino & Page Mill. Proceed by foot to Lockheed Martin facility. To join Carpools from SF and East Bay text 510-365-1500.
Since so much of our taxes go to war and weapons, on "Tax Day" we need to look at Lockheed Martin-- the largest weapons manufacturer on earth, with facilities nearby. LM's thirst for profits has made peace impossible. LM sells killing weapons to countries all over the planet, including to regimes that violate human rights, like the Saudis. LM donates millions to members of Congress who continue to pass gigantic military budgets. Half the federal budget goes to the military, and half of the military budget goes to the war industry, with Lockheed at the top of the list of war profiteers. LM won big in Afghanistan, making 1000% profit on the failed U.S. war and occupation. LM made the 500 pound bomb that killed 40 children in Yemen in 2018. LM is delighted that the war in Ukraine means more weapons sales.

The war industry, led by Lockheed Martin, supplies the military, which is literally killing the planet with their fossil fuel-driven wars and military bases polluting countries around the world. It's time to call out Lockheed for what they are-- merchants of death, war profiteers, terrorists, and the greatest impediment to peace and security on the planet. We are demanding that Lockheed disarm and convert to making things to sustain life, such as clean energy and transportation systems.

We are demanding that Congress stop taking campaign contributions from the war industry and enact the Green New Deal to provide good green jobs for Lockheed employees so they don't have to participate in killing. We aren't going to stand for Lockheed Martin poisoning the earth any longer. Join us.

Meet up in Palo Alto at El Camino & Page Mill at 11:30am. Proceed by foot to Lockheed Martin facility. To join Carpools from SF and East Bay text 510-365-1500.
sm_in-front-of-lockheed-martin.5434.jpeg
original image (1181x549)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 4th, 2022 10:53 PM
§Lockheed bomb killed 40 Yemeni school children!
by Cynthia Papermaster
Monday Apr 4th, 2022 10:53 PM
sm_lockheed-protest-august-2021-halifax.jpg
original image (1536x1152)
https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate
Add Your Comments
