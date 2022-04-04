top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Writers With Drinks featuring Isaac Fellman
Date Saturday April 09
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCharlie Jane Anders
Location Details
The Make Out Room, 3225 22nd Street
San Francisco's longest-running spoken word show is back! Featuring Isaac Fellman, author of Dead Collections, which the New York Times called a "thoughtful, acebric, bracingly hopeful book." Plus poet and novelist Daphnie Gottlieb (Saint 1001), poet Nefertiti Asanti (fist of wind), writer/educator tanea lunsford lynx and writer/bookseller Kar Johnson. And guest host Baruch Porras Hernandez (I Miss You Delicate). All proceeds benefit the TGI Justice Project.
