San Francisco's longest-running spoken word show is back! Featuring Isaac Fellman, author of Dead Collections, which the New York Times called a "thoughtful, acebric, bracingly hopeful book." Plus poet and novelist Daphnie Gottlieb (Saint 1001), poet Nefertiti Asanti (fist of wind), writer/educator tanea lunsford lynx and writer/bookseller Kar Johnson. And guest host Baruch Porras Hernandez (I Miss You Delicate). All proceeds benefit the TGI Justice Project.

