Chris Hedges On Imperialist Wars, Capitalist Media & Censorship
Journalist and writer Chris Hedges is interviewed on WorkWeek and talks about the removal of the complete archives on his show at RT by youtube which is owned by Google.
Chris Hedges, is a leading critic of US imperialism. After the closure of the RT office in Washington his show's entire archive removed from youtube which is owned by Google. He discusses the history of censorship and retaliation against him from being fired by the New York Times to being banned from PBS and the latest deleting of his entire archives from youtube.
This interview by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek was done on 4/3/22.
Additional media:
Chris Hedges On US Imperialism, Zionism & The Rise Of Fascism In The US
https://youtu.be/6Z-COU54CAc
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
