

Revolution, She Wrote



Tuesdays, April 5, 12, and 19



7:00pm, via Zoom



To register:



This collection of works by groundbreaking socialist feminist Clara Fraser will be the basis for a three-week discussion series. Participants will explore pieces by and about Fraser:



·April 5: “Suppressed Facts Behind the Khrushchev Revelations” looks at the betrayal of the achievements and potential of the Russian Revolution by the bureaucracy that arose amid scarcity and the hostility of capitalist governments. Provides valuable historical insight into Putin's war on former Soviet republic Ukraine.



·April 12: “Women: Motor Force of Soviet Survival” points out the leading role women played in bringing about the first working class revolution, and the key part they must play in all social struggles. Whether it's the current Russian anti-war movement or re-sparking the international fight for a socialist future, women's leadership is key.



·April 19: “Clara Fraser: A Passion for Politics” pays tribute to Fraser for her years of activism in the U.S. revolutionary movement, bringing feminism and multi-issue politics to the movements and building the leadership of women, people of color and LGBTQ+ folks



All welcome – join at any session!



For more information or to obtain readings:

415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com ·



