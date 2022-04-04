Reading & Discussion Group
Revolution, She Wrote
Tuesdays, April 5, 12, and 19
7:00pm, via Zoom
To register: https://bit.ly/RevSheWrote
This collection of works by groundbreaking socialist feminist Clara Fraser will be the basis for a three-week discussion series. Participants will explore pieces by and about Fraser:
·April 5: “Suppressed Facts Behind the Khrushchev Revelations” looks at the betrayal of the achievements and potential of the Russian Revolution by the bureaucracy that arose amid scarcity and the hostility of capitalist governments. Provides valuable historical insight into Putin's war on former Soviet republic Ukraine.
·April 12: “Women: Motor Force of Soviet Survival” points out the leading role women played in bringing about the first working class revolution, and the key part they must play in all social struggles. Whether it's the current Russian anti-war movement or re-sparking the international fight for a socialist future, women's leadership is key.
·April 19: “Clara Fraser: A Passion for Politics” pays tribute to Fraser for her years of activism in the U.S. revolutionary movement, bringing feminism and multi-issue politics to the movements and building the leadership of women, people of color and LGBTQ+ folks
All welcome – join at any session!
For more information or to obtain readings:
415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com · http://www.socialism.com
https://mailchi.mp/socialism.com/revolution-she-wrote-readingdiscussion-group-tuesdays-7pm
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 4/19/2022
|Revolution, She Wrote – Online Reading/Discussion Group
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday April 19
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party
|Location Details
|
Online via Zoom
To register: https://bit.ly/RevSheWrote
|
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 4th, 2022 6:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network