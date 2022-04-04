Attacks On Nuclear Plants Continue In Ukraine by Michael Steinberg



As Russia's hostile actions towards Ukraine entered a second month, so too have its acts of aggression against nuclear facilities.

Russia's game of nuclear chicken against Ukraine's nuclear facilities acclerated during March.



On March 13 The Daily Beast reported, "Chernobyl high power line damaged by Russia, Ukraine nuclear agency says."



Though Chernobyl has been shut down since the 1986 disaster, when it was operated by the Soviet Union, it still needs external electricity to provide "cooling power for 20,000 spent fuel rods" that remain on site. Without this power another nuclear catastrophe might happen.



The Daily Beast also reported that the essential power line "has again been damaged by 'the occupant' so Ukrainian workers would have to return to site to continue restoration of power.



Subsequently, on March 22, The Guardian reported, "Forest fires around Chernobyl nuclear plant." The report added, "At least seven fires were spotted within Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone (which is still so radioactive after 35 years that it's not fit for human habitation) according to satellite imagery taken by the European Space Agency." said the the Ukrainian parliament, which also alleged that "its firefighters are unable to tackle the blazes due to Russia's presence."



Complete Insanity



On March 11 National Public Radio reported "Attack on Zaporihia far closer to disaster than first reported."



This nuclear plant in northeast Ukraine has six reactors, and is the largest electrical power plant in Europe.



The NPR report stated , "A video analysis of unfolding events at the nuclear plant reveal:



-Russian troops firing heavy weapons in the direction of the reactor buildings, shredding the administrative building. A shell landed 250 feet from the reactor 2 building.

-Russian troops also held back Ukrainian firefighters as they haphazardly fired rocket propelled grenades at the admin building.

-Security footage supports Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency claims of damage at three other locations: the Unit 1 reactor building, the transformer at the Unit 6 building, and the spent fuel pad , which stores high level nuclear waste."



Ed Lyman of the US Union of Concerned Scientists commented, "It's completely insane to subject a nuclear power plant to this kind of assault."