Community and labor people rallied at San Francisco City Hall to protest the redistricting plan which many said would further gentrification and lead to more ethnic cleansing.

Dozens of labor and community people rallied at San Francisco City Hall on April 2, 2022 to oppose a redistricting which they charged was gerrymandering to exclude Blacks and ‘limit labor power in San Francisco.Also, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney and David Campos spoke about the redistricting and also the privatization of San Francisco Treasure Island, the health problems and proposed tolls.Additional media:SF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up LinksSF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley GoffTreasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposureSan Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol HarveyCorruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files ChargesSF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & To Shutdown The Multi-Billion DollarDevelopmentRacialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopmentSF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates SpeakoutTreasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-FraudFormer Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearingWhat politicians, the Navy and the EPA don’t want you to know: Treasure Island and Hunters Point are equally toxic Superfund sites"Not A Whisper" Questions Not Asked At Newsom Cox 2018 CA Gubernatorial Debate At KQEDMedia silent as Navy digs 1,280 radiological objects from Treasure IslandTreasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSan Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure IslandProduction of Labor Video Project