"Selma” Gerrymandering Redistricting in SF: Community/Labor Rallies At SF City Hall
Community and labor people rallied at San Francisco City Hall to protest the redistricting plan which many said would further gentrification and lead to more ethnic cleansing.
Dozens of labor and community people rallied at San Francisco City Hall on April 2, 2022 to oppose a redistricting which they charged was gerrymandering to exclude Blacks and ‘limit labor power in San Francisco.
Also, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney and David Campos spoke about the redistricting and also the privatization of San Francisco Treasure Island, the health problems and proposed tolls.
SF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up Links
https://youtu.be/zYfsS5_K3S8
SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley Goff
https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q
Treasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposure
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/treasure-island-residents-bring-2-billion-class-action-lawsuit-for-radiation-and-toxin-exposure/
San Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol Harvey
https://youtu.be/4OmLqRRez6c
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY
SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & To Shutdown The Multi-Billion DollarDevelopment
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
Racialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopment
https://sfbayview.com/2018/01/racialized-evictions-are-part-of-treasure-island-redevelopment/
SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU
"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI
Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
Former Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearing
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/former-treasure-island-residents-report-radiation-and-chemical-poisoning-during-feb-8-sf-supervisors-hearing/
What politicians, the Navy and the EPA don’t want you to know: Treasure Island and Hunters Point are equally toxic Superfund sites
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/what-politicians-the-navy-and-the-epa-dont-want-you-to-know-treasure-island-and-hunters-point-are-equally-toxic-superfund-sites/
"Not A Whisper" Questions Not Asked At Newsom Cox 2018 CA Gubernatorial Debate At KQED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXCXWV7Kfkk&t=41s
Media silent as Navy digs 1,280 radiological objects from Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/media-silent-as-navy-digs-1280-radiological-objects-from-treasure-island/
Treasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-up
https://youtu.be/rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
San Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2019/01/san-francisco-irradiates-the-poor-on-treasure-island/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
