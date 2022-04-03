#WNBRsf2022: Join the Fun! Become A Part of the Annual International World Naked Bike Rides; Celebrate YourSelf, Body Freedom & Liberty; Promote Bike & Transportation Safety & A More Livable Planet For All.



SF World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2022 #2

11am Gathering

12pm Noon Start

Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow“ Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street, San Francisco.

Just a few blocks from Embarcadero BART & MUNI bus/rail Station & San Francisco Trans Bay Transit Center ( convenient downtown automobile parking can be pricey or unavailable )



Full Ride Map details will be posted several days before the Ride with other helpful tips.



It’s a leisurely tour around popular scenic parts of the City & winding down for an after party in the Castro, The Nudists Oasis of the San Francisco Peninsula, unlike any other location on Earth. All are welcome; all mobilities are welcome.



NA•KED / NU•DIST = #BareAssYouDare #BareAsYouDare ( barefoot nekkid, inked, painted, body signage for advocacy causes & fun/jokes, swim-suited, lingerie’d, leather’d, rubber’d or legacy body•masks ) , but theres no legit reason to be shy around so many Nudist Naturist Friends & thousands of closeted-nudist-fans.



ALL seasonal #WNBRsf2022 events, WELCOME ALL mobilities ( including bikes, trikes, unicycles, recumbents, e-bikes, onewheels/e-unicyles, skates, skateboarders, scooters, segways, even those with fast running shoes or barefooters,— & even those with traditional motorcycles or automobiles who would like to carry NUDISTS & / or serve as marshals ).



Always wear Your Cheshire Cat Smile. IF any verbal cowards attempt to get under Your Skin, IGNORE them ( that’ll irritate them most ); IF any dare attempt to get physical, RECORD them with Your phone & Text @SFPD: “TIP411” (847411) in ”To:” field & keyword “SFPD” in Your text field, followed by Your report message & pics & vids. For more event information: https://twitter.com/YeshayahuXX2/

