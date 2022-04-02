Mohawk Nation News said of the Pope's apology: "These ‘indian’ buddies of the government ‘indians’ forgave the psychopaths on their own behalf. We will never forget nor forgive them for what they did and continue to do."

By Mohawk Nation NewsMohawk Nation said the Pope's apology does not bring back the millions of Indigenous Peoples who were the victims of genocide.On April Fool’s Day Pope Francis on behalf of the Catholic Church announced that they are guilty of the biggest holocaust in all humanity," Mohawk Nation News said."The Pope has apologized on behalf of Canadians who have benefitted from the crime of genocide.""These ‘indian’ buddies of the government ‘indians’ forgave the psychopaths on their own behalf. We will never forget nor forgive them for what they did and continue to do.""The band councilors are the Nazis of Canada who have always helped to destroy their own people. Canada set up a theatrical play to get some natives to accept the apology and to forgive the unforgivable.""'Sorry' does not exist in our language or bring back the millions of murdered indigenous people."Read the full article at Mohawk Nation News: