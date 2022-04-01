top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 5/7/2022
Roy Zimmerman in Concert: RiZe Up 2022
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 07
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorCatherine Crockett
Emailcm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
Phone(831) 915-7257
Location Details
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
Roy Zimmerman returns to the Monterey Bay area Saturday evening, May 7th. Join us for an exciting evening of fun, laughs, and hilarity. Tickets are $25, or pay what you can.

Doors open at 7:00 pm. All must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and up to date with a CDC-recommended booster dose. Please bring proof and a photo id.

Roy Zimmerman's RiZe Up Tour is ninety minutes of original songs, steeped in satire and served up with keen political observations and crafty wordsmithing. It's a hearty feast of laughter and encouragement for progressive-minded people who need a lot of both.

Roy's songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records. He's shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton, the Roches, and George Carlin, and tours the country constantly with his wife and co-writer, Melanie Harby.

"Original. Unique. Brilliant. Prolific. Talented. Insightful. Witty. Consistent. Versatile. He simultaneously inspires me and makes me laugh my ass off." -Paul Krassner

"Lyrical brilliance. Just excellent." Weird Al Yankovic

"I congratulate Roy Zimmerman on reintroducing literacy to comedy songs." Tom Lehrer

"One of the funniest, most musical and meaningful comedians you'll ever experience." -Ed Pearl, the Ash Grove

"Zimmerman displays a lacerating wit and keen awareness of society's foibles that bring to mind a latter-day Tom Lehrer." The Los Angeles Times
sm_roy_zimmerman_rizeup_and_roy.jpg
original image (726x1294)
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 1st, 2022 12:49 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code