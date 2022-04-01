Roy Zimmerman returns to the Monterey Bay area Saturday evening, May 7th. Join us for an exciting evening of fun, laughs, and hilarity. Tickets are $25, or pay what you can.



Doors open at 7:00 pm. All must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and up to date with a CDC-recommended booster dose. Please bring proof and a photo id.



Roy Zimmerman's RiZe Up Tour is ninety minutes of original songs, steeped in satire and served up with keen political observations and crafty wordsmithing. It's a hearty feast of laughter and encouragement for progressive-minded people who need a lot of both.



Roy's songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records. He's shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton, the Roches, and George Carlin, and tours the country constantly with his wife and co-writer, Melanie Harby.



"Original. Unique. Brilliant. Prolific. Talented. Insightful. Witty. Consistent. Versatile. He simultaneously inspires me and makes me laugh my ass off." -Paul Krassner



"Lyrical brilliance. Just excellent." Weird Al Yankovic



"I congratulate Roy Zimmerman on reintroducing literacy to comedy songs." Tom Lehrer



"One of the funniest, most musical and meaningful comedians you'll ever experience." -Ed Pearl, the Ash Grove



"Zimmerman displays a lacerating wit and keen awareness of society's foibles that bring to mind a latter-day Tom Lehrer." The Los Angeles Times For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 1st, 2022 12:49 AM