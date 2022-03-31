WorkWeek covers SF City Workers Angry Over Outsourcing/USW 5 Chevron Refinery Workers Strike/ The History Of Hedge Fund Speculator UC Regent Richard Blum & Senator Dianne Feinstein

WorkWeek covers the contract negotiations that are now going on for thousands of San Francico city workers. Workers report on the cutbacks and outsourcing in the middle of a pandemic. They rallied on March 23 in front of San Francisco city hall to demand an end to overstaffing.Healthcare workers face dangerous conditions and they are angry that City managers are allowed jobs to leave the city.WorkWeek also talked to workers about the cost of privatization for workers and the public.Next WorkWeek covers the strike of 500 USW 5 workers at the Chevron refinery in Richmond California. The strike started on March 21, 2022.While the oil companies are making billions and the war in Iraq will increase their profits oil refinery workers are under attack.They discussed the dangerously long hours, effort to attack their conditions and also a 30 % increase in healthcare costs.Last year Chevron made $15.6 billion last year but this is obviously not enough.The unionists were joined by community members who spoke out in solidarity with the striking workers and for protection of their environment.The History Of Hedge Fund Speculator UC Regent Richard Blum & Senator Dianne FeinsteinWorkWeek covers the life of hedge fund speculator and UC regent Richard Blum and his wife Senator Dianne Feinstein.On February 27 of this year Richard Blum passed away. We interview the investigative journalist Peter Byre who hasspent decades covering not only Richard Blum who was also a UC regent but his wife Senator Dianne Feinstein.Blum according to Byrne has received accolades for all his supposed good work in the corporate media. He realrecord according to Byrne was conspiring with his wife Senator Dianne Feinstein on profiting from the Iraq war whileat the same time as ripping off the tax payer, looting the UC pension system while he was a UC Regent and settingup a scam on the privatization of the US post office through the sell off of valuable postal buildings throughout the US.According to Bynre this power couple have engaged in probably the most corrupt financial financial scams in thehistory of the United States because of her position as a US Senator.Peter Byrne is the foremost expert on this crime family and has spent a good part of his professional careerexposing their crimes.Additional media:Richard C. Blum is Dead, but Not (yet) ForgottenUniversity of California invests $53 million in two diploma mills owned by a regentRichard C. Blum and Dianne Feinstein: The Power Couple of CaliforniaOn Fathers Day: Pelosi & Feinstein Partners In Crime At Hunters Point & Treasure Island