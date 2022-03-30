From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
Dutch DockersTake Solidarity Action For UK P&O RMT Seafarers With Niek Stam of FNV-NL
Dutch dockworkers took solidarity action against the ferry line P&O to support the 800 fired seafarers. Niek Stam of FNV-NL, who is the president of the Dockworkers union reported on their action.
https://youtu.be/e-SFegeywOQ
Dutch dockworkers have taken solidarity action against the P& O management for the illegal firing of 800 seafarers at DP World owned P & O Ferry line. Niek Stam a leader of the Dock section of the FNV-NL union talked about the conditions of workers and the P & O management action to bust the union and bring in low paid workers to replace them. He also discusses the action his union members took and the continuing struggle. This interview took place on 3/30/22
Dockers of P&O Ferries Europoort Rotterdam supports 800 seafarers and blow away rotten behaviour of P&O Board
https://t.co/CQygELOnV9
Action
https://twitter.com/NiekStam/status/1507427826319904773?s=20&t=VGCiio9hbRZpxdSo_O2DOg
UK RMT Workers Protest P & O DP World Lock-Out
https://youtu.be/A-HslUh-mlc
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.org
