Dutch dockworkers took solidarity action against the ferry line P&O to support the 800 fired seafarers. Niek Stam of FNV-NL, who is the president of the Dockworkers union reported on their action.

Dutch DockersTake Solidarity Action For UK P&O RMT Seafarers With Niek Stam of FNV-NLDutch dockworkers have taken solidarity action against the P& O management for the illegal firing of 800 seafarers at DP World owned P & O Ferry line. Niek Stam a leader of the Dock section of the FNV-NL union talked about the conditions of workers and the P & O management action to bust the union and bring in low paid workers to replace them. He also discusses the action his union members took and the continuing struggle. This interview took place on 3/30/22Additional media:Dockers of P&O Ferries Europoort Rotterdam supports 800 seafarers and blow away rotten behaviour of P&O BoardActionUK RMT Workers Protest P & O DP World Lock-OutLabor Video Project