The Chinese Historical Society of America (CHSA) is pleased to

announce the long-awaited return of San Francisco Chinatown’s native son as part of its groundbreaking exhibition, We Are Bruce Lee: Under the Sky, One Family. This multimedia collaboration between the Bruce Lee Foundation, top collectors of Bruce Lee memorabilia, and a team of artistic innovators will showcase state-of-the-art engagement to magnify the vision and values of a Chinese American icon who transcended race, geography, and culture. We Are Bruce Lee will debut as part of the re-opening of CHSA museum at 965 Clay Street in San Francisco: CHSA members are invited for a members-only viewing on Saturday, April 23; the exhibit will officially be open to the public on Sunday, April 24.



For San Francisco Chinatown, this is a proud, heartwarming homecoming for a legendary figure who was born in Chinatown’s own Chinese Hospital in 1940 and grew into an international superstar. This exhibit offers unique perspectives of Bruce beyond martial arts and acting—as a visionary, athlete, thinker, and unifier who fought discrimination with uncanny strength, unwavering resilience, and profound engagement with a multicultural society. Visitors of all ages will learn about his evolution from a kid from Hong Kong to a global pioneering entrepreneur and his immortal influence on fans and followers across generations, backgrounds, and all walks of life.



The inaugural exhibition breaks ground in San Francisco with a mission to bridge communities from two historic neighborhoods—Chinatown and Fillmore/Western Addition—in an effort to tell the story of cross-community respect and collaboration. The We Are Bruce Lee exhibit features an art gallery curated by African American Art & Culture Complex Co-executive Directors Melonie and Melorra Green showcasing Bruce’s influence on the Black community from the perspective of some of the Bay Area’s premier Black artists and other creatives of color.



The journey to present this historic exhibition was born as a result of the challenges that Chinese Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), and San Francisco Chinatown have faced over the past two years. Amid this unrelentingly difficult time for AAPIs, the hardships have become an opportunity to bring light to our community. Through We Are Bruce Lee, CHSA aims to revitalize the Chinatown neighborhood in which Bruce was born; strengthen the Chinese American and AAPI communities; and combat racism and hate by bringing diverse audiences together in solidarity.



As Bruce himself stated, “Under the sky, under the heavens, there is but one family.” For more event information: http://www.chsa.org

