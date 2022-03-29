top
Blowout Used Book Sale!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 14
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorLong Haul Infoshop
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop
3124 Shattuck Av, Berkeley (@ Woolsey)
3 blocks east of Ashby BART
We are having a used book sale to bring new people into our radical community center and make room for new books in our used bookshelves.

All used books will be 25cents! We also have t-shirts ($15) and zines ($0-10) for sale, along with tons of free stuff. There will probably be free cold foods and you can also check out a book from our lending library!!

Come through and see what’s up.

Thursday April 14th, from 6-9PM

Free cookies!!!!! :-)
sm_long-haul-used-book-sale.jpg
original image (612x792)
For more event information: https://thelonghaul.org/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 29th, 2022 6:48 PM
