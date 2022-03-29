We are having a used book sale to bring new people into our radical community center and make room for new books in our used bookshelves.
All used books will be 25cents! We also have t-shirts ($15) and zines ($0-10) for sale, along with tons of free stuff. There will probably be free cold foods and you can also check out a book from our lending library!!
Come through and see what’s up.
Thursday April 14th, from 6-9PM
Free cookies!!!!! :-)
|Thursday April 14
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Long Haul Infoshop
|Location Details
|
Long Haul Infoshop
3124 Shattuck Av, Berkeley (@ Woolsey)
3 blocks east of Ashby BART
|
For more event information: https://thelonghaul.org/
