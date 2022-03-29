We are having a used book sale to bring new people into our radical community center and make room for new books in our used bookshelves.



All used books will be 25cents! We also have t-shirts ($15) and zines ($0-10) for sale, along with tons of free stuff. There will probably be free cold foods and you can also check out a book from our lending library!!



Come through and see what’s up.



Thursday April 14th, from 6-9PM



Free cookies!!!!! :-)

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 29th, 2022 6:48 PM