Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
On The Line In The Fight For Justice: USW 5 Chevron Richmond Refinery Workers Strike
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 28th, 2022 10:31 PM
Striking USW 5 Chevron refinery oil workers picketed at the plant and were joined by community and labor supporters. They talked about the health and safety conditions including dangerous hours and attacks on their healthcare benefits.
sm_img_6262.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
USW 5 striking Richmond Chevron refinery workers rallied with community members and supporters on March 28 2022 in front of the plant. Operators talked about the attack on health and safety conditions, 30% increases in healthcare costs and increasing stress, dangerous long hours and 16 hour rotating shifts.

Community and labor supporters also talked about health issues and the ongoing struggle to keep the plant safe for the workers and communities.

The strike which started on Monday March 25, 2022 after the company according to workers continued to demand concessions and even wanted to negotiate away health and safety inspectors to keep the plant safe. In 2012, a major explosion nearly killed a fireman and the company even though they know of a leak refused to shut he plant down. It also heavily contaminated the community.

Additional media:
USW Striking Oil Workers And Supporters Speakout For Health And Safety At Tesoro Refinery
https://youtu.be/kEcoHjGJ-LQ

USW Unionists Report On Richmond Chevron Refinery Fire At US Chemical Safety Board Meeting
https://youtu.be/EtLclfELgfc

United Steel Workers Kim Nibarger On Health And Safety For Oil Refiinery Workers & The Communities
https://youtu.be/eJ-YVAucxJM

Dr. Rose On Cal-Osha, The Chevron Richmond Refinery, Health And Safety For Workers & The Community
https://youtu.be/QnJfC44Ew3w

Cover-up:The Chevron Richmond Refinery Explosion-Fire, Health And Safety And Cal-Osha
https://youtu.be/hplpolLXV6Y

Cal-OSHA Mandated to take effective criminal action to immediately remediate the Richmond refinery multiple safety hazards
http://www.upwa.info/documents/Cal-osha-Rose.htm

US CSB Report
http://www.csb.gov/assets/1/16/Draft_Report_for_Public_Comment.pdf

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/Ed9Trmm6SHY
§Striking USW 5 Chevron Operator Jerome Miller
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 28th, 2022 10:31 PM
sm_img_6280.jpg
original image (4031x2364)
Striking USW 5 Chevron refinery operator Jerome Miller talked about the work conditions and health and safety.
https://youtu.be/Ed9Trmm6SHY
§Striker's Kids On The Line
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 28th, 2022 10:31 PM
sm_img_6272.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The children of strikers joined the picket line.
https://youtu.be/Ed9Trmm6SHY
§Oil Workers Are Essential
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 28th, 2022 10:31 PM
sm_img_6281.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
USW5 members talked about working during the pandemic despite the dangers of getting covid.
https://youtu.be/Ed9Trmm6SHY
§USW5 Strike And Flag In Front of Chevron Refinery
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 28th, 2022 10:31 PM
sm_img_6285.jpg
original image (3395x2465)
Striking workers waved USW flags in front of the Chevon refinery in Richmond, California
https://youtu.be/Ed9Trmm6SHY
