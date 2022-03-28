Striking USW 5 Chevron refinery oil workers picketed at the plant and were joined by community and labor supporters. They talked about the health and safety conditions including dangerous hours and attacks on their healthcare benefits.

USW 5 striking Richmond Chevron refinery workers rallied with community members and supporters on March 28 2022 in front of the plant. Operators talked about the attack on health and safety conditions, 30% increases in healthcare costs and increasing stress, dangerous long hours and 16 hour rotating shifts.Community and labor supporters also talked about health issues and the ongoing struggle to keep the plant safe for the workers and communities.The strike which started on Monday March 25, 2022 after the company according to workers continued to demand concessions and even wanted to negotiate away health and safety inspectors to keep the plant safe. In 2012, a major explosion nearly killed a fireman and the company even though they know of a leak refused to shut he plant down. It also heavily contaminated the community.Additional media:USW Striking Oil Workers And Supporters Speakout For Health And Safety At Tesoro RefineryUSW Unionists Report On Richmond Chevron Refinery Fire At US Chemical Safety Board MeetingUnited Steel Workers Kim Nibarger On Health And Safety For Oil Refiinery Workers & The CommunitiesDr. Rose On Cal-Osha, The Chevron Richmond Refinery, Health And Safety For Workers & The CommunityCover-up:The Chevron Richmond Refinery Explosion-Fire, Health And Safety And Cal-OshaCal-OSHA Mandated to take effective criminal action to immediately remediate the Richmond refinery multiple safety hazardsUS CSB ReportProduction of Labor Video Project