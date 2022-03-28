



Thursday 5PM PST/7PM CST/8PM EST



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86828281477?pwd=UTFHMkVOZDFOMXM3L2JpS3R2UkJ1Zz09



Liz Medina, Executive Director Vermont AFL-CIO

Cliff Smith, Business Manager Roofers Local 36 Los Angeles

Davey Heller, Australian Service Union Delegate & Class Concious. org

Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek UFCLP



The issue of the war in Ukraine is an issue for all working people in the United States.

This panel will look at this war, how and why it took place and what working people and

unions should do about it.



This forum is sponsored by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party

http://www.ufclp.org

Info(at)ufclp Ukraine, The War & The Labor Movement: A PanelThursday 5PM PST/7PM CST/8PM ESTLiz Medina, Executive Director Vermont AFL-CIOCliff Smith, Business Manager Roofers Local 36 Los AngelesDavey Heller, Australian Service Union Delegate & Class Concious. orgSteve Zeltzer, WorkWeek UFCLPThe issue of the war in Ukraine is an issue for all working people in the United States.This panel will look at this war, how and why it took place and what working people andunions should do about it.This forum is sponsored by the United Front Committee For A Labor PartyInfo(at)ufclp For more event information: http://www.ufclp.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 28th, 2022 7:55 PM