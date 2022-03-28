Ukraine, The War & The Labor Movement: A Panel
Thursday 5PM PST/7PM CST/8PM EST
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86828281477?pwd=UTFHMkVOZDFOMXM3L2JpS3R2UkJ1Zz09
Liz Medina, Executive Director Vermont AFL-CIO
Cliff Smith, Business Manager Roofers Local 36 Los Angeles
Davey Heller, Australian Service Union Delegate & Class Concious. org
Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek UFCLP
The issue of the war in Ukraine is an issue for all working people in the United States.
This panel will look at this war, how and why it took place and what working people and
unions should do about it.
This forum is sponsored by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
Info(at)ufclp
