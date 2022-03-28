top
Housing! Exhibition Community Reception
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 03
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Reception will be held in the lobby of Oakland Asian Cultural Center, located on the 2nd floor of the Pacific Renaissance Plaza.
Exhibit Dates: March 26~April 24, 2022
Community Reception: in-person at OACC on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 4-6pm Pacific

In partnership with the Class Conscious Photographers and A Working Lens, the Oakland Asian Cultural Center will display the 2022 edition of “Housing!” featuring Bay Area photographers in our front windows.
In summer 2021, the Class Conscious Photographers, an activist photographer group, held an open call for photography that reflected on our times on the broad topic of “housing.” Submissions included content featuring 1) housing of all types, especially where there is a social message, 2) people living with daily housing issues , including living in tents, RVs, on sidewalks and out of door including living in tents, RVs, on sidewalks and out of doors, 3) governmental and state responses to housing issues, and 4) protests over housing, gentrification, evictions, and housing policies. Housing! debuted as an outdoor exhibition on boards hung on fences facing the sidewalks along and near International Boulevard and 23rd Avenue in East Oakland.
sm_flyer_-_housing__photo_exhibit_-_ccp-wle-oacc_-_oakland_-_20220326_v2.jpg
original image (1874x1874)
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/housing-exhibition-2...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 28th, 2022 3:36 PM
