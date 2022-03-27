It's week #2! We got all the bulk mailings out this week- now it's time to do the individual copies :0



Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #135 -- drop by for an hour or 6 hours anytime between 1pm and 6pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.

