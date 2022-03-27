



* Friday, April 1 5-10pm: NB14 Anniversary Party



* Saturday, April 2 1pm-??: NB14 Stupid Ideas Hackathon & Workshops



* Sunday, April 3 2pm-??: NB14 Performance Night



See the full schedule of events at:



Everyone is welcome! Noisebridge is 100% volunteer run and supported. We have soldering irons, a laser cutter, professional sewing machines, a community wood shop, 3d printers, brewing equipment, music facilities, and much more. We are a space for do-ocratic, consensus-based collaboration.



https://www.noisebridge.net/wiki/About

