Noisebridge, SF's community hacker space, is throwing a 14th anniversary party to celebrate reopening and we want to invite the community to our new, larger hacker space at 272 Capp St!
* Friday, April 1 5-10pm: NB14 Anniversary Party
* Saturday, April 2 1pm-??: NB14 Stupid Ideas Hackathon & Workshops
* Sunday, April 3 2pm-??: NB14 Performance Night
See the full schedule of events at: https://www.noisebridge.net/wiki/NB14
Everyone is welcome! Noisebridge is 100% volunteer run and supported. We have soldering irons, a laser cutter, professional sewing machines, a community wood shop, 3d printers, brewing equipment, music facilities, and much more. We are a space for do-ocratic, consensus-based collaboration.
https://www.noisebridge.net/wiki/About
|Date
|Friday April 01
|Time
|5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Noisebridge
|Location Details
|272 Capp St, SF, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.noisebridge.net/wiki/NB14
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 27th, 2022 7:31 PM
