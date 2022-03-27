top
View events for the week of 4/1/2022
NB14: Noisebridge's 14th Anniversary Celebration
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 01
Time 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorNoisebridge
Location Details
272 Capp St, SF, CA
Noisebridge, SF's community hacker space, is throwing a 14th anniversary party to celebrate reopening and we want to invite the community to our new, larger hacker space at 272 Capp St!

* Friday, April 1 5-10pm: NB14 Anniversary Party

* Saturday, April 2 1pm-??: NB14 Stupid Ideas Hackathon & Workshops

* Sunday, April 3 2pm-??: NB14 Performance Night

See the full schedule of events at: https://www.noisebridge.net/wiki/NB14

Everyone is welcome! Noisebridge is 100% volunteer run and supported. We have soldering irons, a laser cutter, professional sewing machines, a community wood shop, 3d printers, brewing equipment, music facilities, and much more. We are a space for do-ocratic, consensus-based collaboration.

https://www.noisebridge.net/wiki/About
sm_nb14posterv4.jpg
original image (1325x2048)
For more event information: https://www.noisebridge.net/wiki/NB14

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 27th, 2022 7:31 PM
