From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView events for the week of 3/27/2022
|Rally: Solidarity with Ukraine, Crissy Field
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 27
|Time
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|MaydanSF, Ukrainian School SF, Nova Ukraine
|https://www.facebook.com/maydansf
|Location Details
|
Crissy Field, DROP OFF: Enter “Stilwell Hall SF” on Mason St.
CAR PARKING - SEE FB POST FOR PARKING MAP
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6805282800...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 27th, 2022 9:57 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network