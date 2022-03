TRANSPORTATION AND WEATHER UPDATE!Please carpool & arrive early. Plan for a 10-30 minute walk from parking areas. Parking is limited & may take time to find.Rain (& wind) will arrive toward the end of the rally. Please dress warmly and bring water & snacks.DROP OFF for Lyft/Uber, elderly, etc: Enter “Stilwell Hall SF” on Mason St. as your destination.CAR PARKING - listed in order of convenience - ALSO SEE POST IN EVENT DISCUSSION FOR PARKING MAP1) Sports Basement Lot : https://goo.gl/maps/HEZbzAkBJJK43n4L9 0.5 miles / 11-minute walk (FREE)2) Presidio Park Archives Parking: https://goo.gl/maps/YtAGDk7iyZTMHsR7A 0.3 miles / 7-minute walk (FREE)3) West Bluff Picnic Area Parking: https://goo.gl/maps/jTMdsLrrW9r22c9FA 0.4 mile,10-minute walk ( $1.60/h, $7/day) - will likely be full4) Marina Gate Parking Lot: https://goo.gl/maps/rDc8UczvqXC5ja8s8 1 mile / 20-30-minute walk, ($1.80/h) - furthest awayTRANSIT: MUNI 30-Stockton bus to end of line at Sports Basement.BIKE PARKING: Behind Movement SF: https://goo.gl/maps/4zB4pbGsLSiW58Fp7 ---RALLY - NATIONAL DAY OF ACTIONStop Russia’s genocide of the Ukrainian people.Americans must demand stronger military support to defend Ukraine, freedom and global security. Shelter the Sky to save lives now.San Francisco supports a rally in Washington D.C. and cities around the United States to call upon our nation and the world to #StandWithUkraine — defend the frontline of democracy.---KID STROLLERS INSTALLATIONEmpty kids strollers and car seats, representing 135 Ukrainian kids killed in this barbaric war by russia, will be placed at the beginning of our event.Please bring kids' strollers and car seats to create a better visual of 135 empty strollers. In addition you can bring other things associated with children: kids bike, walker, big toy etc.To track amount of things for the installation, please put your name and what you'll bring in a spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1J3zPCRh2dy4Py3BSyhfYnjr2XMo8ZkQBMeoVAD8WPfI/edit#gid=0