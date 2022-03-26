¿Qué pasa con nuestro sistema penitenciario del condado de Alameda? en línea discusión
30 de marzo de 2022 a las 6:30 p. m. (hora del Pacífico)
Registrarse: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpdOugpjkjGddBtsDFwoLE-Yfh_hth9Th5
Habrá traductores para español y inglés
TU VOTO IMPORTA en las elecciones del 7 de junio para el cargo de alguacil y fiscal de distrito del condado de Alameda.
“El sistema continúa fallando a las personas negras y morenas, a las personas pobres y a las personas con enfermedades mentales.”
~ Brendon Woods
Las condiciones en nuestra cárcel han llevado a muchas muertes y suicidios inexplicables.
La Campaña de los Pobres de CA está patrocinando este Ayuntamiento junto con Faith In Action East Bay, la Coalición Interreligiosa para la Justicia en Nuestras Cárceles, el Centro Ella Baker y otros.
Oradores:
--Brendon Woods, Jefe de la Defensoría Pública
--Kimberley Graves, Defensor de un hijo con graves problemas salud mental encarcelado en nuestra cárcel
--Rudy Howell, Personal de reingreso en Rubicon y miembro de la Comisión de Policía de Oakland
--Loni Hancock, Exalcalde de la ciudad de Berkeley, legislador estatal y defensor de la justicia social
_____________________________________________________________
What's Up With Our Alameda County Jail System?
Mar 30, 2022 @ 6:30 PM PT
RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpdOugpjkjGddBtsDFwoLE-Yfh_hth9Th5
Join us on March 30th at 6:30 pm on Zoom for a forum in advance of the June primary election for Alameda County Sheriff and District Attorney.
Conditions in our jail have led to many unexplained deaths and suicides. “The system continues to fail Black and brown people, poor people, and those with mental illness."
--Brendon Woods, Chief Public Defender.
YOUR VOTE MATTERS in the June 7th election for Alameda County Sheriff and District Attorney! Join us at this Town Hall on the justice issues that must be raised in the campaigns.
The CA Poor People’s Campaign is sponsoring this Town Hall together with Faith In Action East Bay, the Interfaith Coalition For Justice In Our Jails, The Ella Baker Center and others.
SPEAKERS:
--Brendon Woods, Chief Public Defender
--Kimberley Graves, Advocate for son with serious mental health issues incarcerated in our jail
--Rudy Howell, Re-entry staff at Rubicon & member of Oakland Police Commission
--Loni Hancock: Former Berkeley City Mayor, State Legislator, and social justice advocate
► ▼ IMC Network