From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
A Message to Blackrock and ICE With "Bloody" Hands
Youths vs Apocalypse in raucous march and demonstration in downtown SF
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Friday March 25th, with "bloody" hand prints in front of their headquarters, over a thousand high school students and younger told Blackrock and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) that they have blood on their hands. Blackrock is a giant global corporation that invests in fossil fuel infrastructure throughout the world. ICE jails and deports asylum seekers driven to our borders by environmental devastation.
The action started with a rally in Justin Herman Plaza with busloads of high school students and several groups of young children. Speakers spoke about their future being robbed from them as fossil fuels destroy the environment. They drew the connection between ICE's crimes against people migrating to our borders and the environmental devastation caused by fossil fuels.
With large banners and many signs they marched down Market Street and over to Blackrock's offices on Howard Street. There they put "bloody" hand prints on the street. They were "respectful" of private property restricting their message to the street though other actions at Blackrock and ICE had applied their message to the front doors and the building. One sign noted that fossil fuels were destroying the "wrong" Amazon. The demonstrators shouted slogans and chants using using many megaphones working together.
The marchers then wet to the ICE headquarters. They shouted "chinga la migra" and again placed "bloody" hand prints on the street. Their message was enhanced by many showing with their middle finger their contempt for what ICE does.
When the marchers returned to Justin Herman Plaza they were met by generous quantities of snacks, fruits and cookies served by members of some of San Francisco's iconic peace groups such as Code Pink and 1000 Grandmothers.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network