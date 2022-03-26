YARD AND ESTATE SALE (No Early Birds)
Saturday April 2 from10 am to 2 pm
Treasures Galore!
All donated funds go to refugees from: Afghanistan, Haiti, and Yemen*
Household items, Bric-a-brac, Vintage Items, Costume Jewelry, Clothing (some vintage), Furniture, Books, Musical Instruments, and more
Address: On McGee St,(at corner of Hearst), Berkeley, CA
*Donated funds go to:
• Haiti: Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
• Yemen: Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation
• Afghanistan: Earth Activists Emergency Fund for Afghan Relief; Fellowship of Reconciliation (checks can be mailed to: Fellowship of Reconciliation, Chicago Area Chapter, 705 11th St., #205, Wilmette, IL 60091)
Sponsored by CodePink Women for Peace
|Yard Sale Benefits: Yemeni, Afghan, Haitian Refugees
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 02
|Time
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|East Bay CodePink
|Location Details
|McGee St (corner of Hearst), Berkeley, CA
|
