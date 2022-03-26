YARD AND ESTATE SALE (No Early Birds)

Saturday April 2 from10 am to 2 pm

Treasures Galore!



All donated funds go to refugees from: Afghanistan, Haiti, and Yemen*



Household items, Bric-a-brac, Vintage Items, Costume Jewelry, Clothing (some vintage), Furniture, Books, Musical Instruments, and more



Address: On McGee St,(at corner of Hearst), Berkeley, CA





*Donated funds go to:

• Haiti: Haiti Emergency Relief Fund

• Yemen: Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation

• Afghanistan: Earth Activists Emergency Fund for Afghan Relief; Fellowship of Reconciliation (checks can be mailed to: Fellowship of Reconciliation, Chicago Area Chapter, 705 11th St., #205, Wilmette, IL 60091)



Sponsored by CodePink Women for Peace



Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 26th, 2022 9:15 AM