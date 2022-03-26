Best-selling author Anna Malaika Tubbs has chronicled how mothers shaped the moral conviction and persuasive power of Martin Luther King, Malcom X, and James Baldwin. Crediting his own mother figures, her husband Michael Tubbs overcame poverty to become the youngest mayor of any American city and a champion of economic justice. On Mother's Day, they join host Priya Clemens for a celebration of the ways a mother can make a movement.



In Person: $10 / Livestream: Free.

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 26th, 2022 9:09 AM