Best-selling author Anna Malaika Tubbs has chronicled how mothers shaped the moral conviction and persuasive power of Martin Luther King, Malcom X, and James Baldwin. Crediting his own mother figures, her husband Michael Tubbs overcame poverty to become the youngest mayor of any American city and a champion of economic justice. On Mother's Day, they join host Priya Clemens for a celebration of the ways a mother can make a movement.
In Person: $10 / Livestream: Free.
|Thursday May 05
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Speaker
|KQED Live
|live [at] kqed.org
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1816
